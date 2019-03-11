



John Hickenlooper made a stop at the SXSW Festival in Austin, Texas over the weekend. He was one of several presidential candidates to make a stop at SXSW.

The former governor of Colorado spoke about his campaign plans and working with the heavy hitters in Washington, DC.

“If you’re going to address any serious issue and try to build a consensus, not just in Congress but across the country, you can’t just step around something. The first step, which I said is you’ve got to go talk to Mitch McConnell, and do everything you can to make him feel heard and validated… and you’re probably right, it probably wouldn’t work,” said Hickenlooper.

He joins a crowd of Democrats. Fourteen are running including Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who were also at the conference. They focused on how to regulate big tech companies and protect American’s privacy online.