



– Jesse Jenson, an Adams County Sheriff’s deputy who was shot and killed while off duty in January, had alcohol in his system, according to an autopsy report obtained by CBS4. The report was released Monday morning and shows Jenson’s blood alcohol level was .073 — in the impaired range but beneath the legal limit for DUI.

The report also noted the presence of therapeutic levels of Prozac, also known as fluoxetine.

The report also confirmed earlier CBS4 reporting that Jenson, 41, was shot once in the head. According to the autopsy, the gunshot came from in front of Jenson.

A LaSalle police officer shot Jenson following a high speed car chase on Jan. 16. He was removed from life support and died several days later. Last week, the Weld County district attorney told CBS4 he was referring the case to a grand jury within the next month.

“I’m referring it to the grand jury because it’s the appropriate route to go under the circumstances of this investigation,” Weld County District Attorney Michael Rourke said.

Rourke declined to release other details of the case, which was investigated by a critical incident team.

The autopsy report notes that “Circumstances surrounding the pursuit are largely unknown at this time… circumstances surrounding the shooting are unclear at the time of this autopsy.”

The autopsy report states that Jenson was shot by a police officer when he emerged from his vehicle.

The LaSalle officer who shot Jenson has not been publicly identified. The district attorney said he believed the grand jury was appropriate “when probable cause exists to believe a crime has been committed.”

Authorities have previously said that a second car was involved in the chase and that Jenson was not in a marked vehicle and was not involved in police work at the time he was shot.