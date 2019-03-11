GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (CBS4)– A toddler was killed in a house fire in Grand Junction over the weekend. The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office was called to the home just after 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

The garage of the home was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived to the home on Hill Avenue.

“My wife said, ‘There is something wrong,’ I see some big light, we both looked out and even then almost instantly that whole end of the garage was one big ball of fire we knew things were not good and things had gone quick,” said neighbor Calvin Sheppard.

Some adults had already escaped the burning home when neighbors rescued another adult from inside. The toddler was found in the home, unresponsive.

What caused the house fire is being evacuated.