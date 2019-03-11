



More than 25,000 people packed into Nederland for what might be the last Frozen Dead Guy Days. It was the largest crowd ever, even with chilly weather.

The event celebrates Nederland’s most famous resident, a man named Bredo. His body is preserved on dry ice in a shed.

After 10 years at the helm, Amanda MacDonald told CBS4 she’s calling it quits.

“It’s a lot to take on, you know, and the risk of it all… all of the financial responsibilities… it’s just a little too much,” MacDonald said.

She hopes to form a nonprofit with members of the community who can keep the festival going.

PHOTO GALLERY: Frozen Dead Guy Days 2019