DENVER (CBS4) – As expected the Broncos have picked up the team option on Emmanuel Sanders for the 2019 season. The move became official on Monday, although John Elway had said last month at the NFL Combine that the team planned to pick up the option.

Sanders tweeted his reaction to the move shortly after it became official.

The move will keep Sanders in orange and blue for the 2019 season and he is slated to become and unrestricted free agent before the start of the 2020 season.