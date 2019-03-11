  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4)– Drivers of electric vehicles may get a break on carpool lanes, no matter how many passengers are in your car. One state lawmaker has introduced the Colorado Clean Pass Act.

The proposal allows electric vehicle owners to use HOV lanes for free and all other express lanes for half price. Drivers would pay $35 when they register their car to get a transponder.

Transportation is the number one cause of greenhouse gas pollution but the sponsor says there’s also an economic benefit to electric vehicles.

“These cars don’t require gas and don’t really have any maintenance. We want to spread the word that these cars come with far lower operating costs and that’s good for Coloradans, they can save money, it’s good for the environment and can save people money,” said Rep. Alex Valdez, a Democrat representing Denver.

It’s estimated the bill will cost the state nearly $2 million. The bill has passed its first committee.

