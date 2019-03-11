After a calmer, drier weekend we are looking to our next potent storm set to hit Colorado. Another southerly tracking storm is heading for Colorado, and southerly storms are great for Front Range snow.

Starting on Tuesday, a lot more snow will start to roll into our high country. We have plenty of Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings set to go into place on Tuesday night lasting through Thursday morning.

We’ll get a chance for rain in Denver on Tuesday night, and that could quickly turn over to snow on Wednesday morning. As the storm system makes its way through Colorado to the eastern plains, we’ll see very strong winds. They could top around 50 mph for Denver.

Just to the east of Denver on our eastern plains, we will have winds over 60 mph and up to a foot of snow possible. It may be hard to get exact snow totals thanks to all of the blowing snow. A Blizzard Warning starts at noon on Wednesday and will go through 6:00 am on Thursday. White out conditions are likely, and it will be almost impossible to travel at times. This is an awful time as calving season is in full swing for our ranchers on the plains.

Snow will mostly be gone by Thursday morning, but we will stay windy through Thursday morning.