Filed Under:Alex Theaker, Blair Burton, crested butte news, Roof Avalanche, Stephan Martel, Urban Avalanche


CRESTED BUTTE, Colo. (CBS4) – Avalanches are just a threat in the mountains, they’re also happening in the middle of Crested Butte. One man died and two others were hospitalized over the weekend because of “urban avalanches.”

(credit: CBS)

With above average snowfall already this season, first responders are bracing for what’s to come this spring.

(credit: CBS)

“Just like in the backcountry, people need probes and shovels. We’re trying to get probes and shovels and all the hands of our first responders because that’s the easiest way to find someone when they’re buried,” said Jeff Duke, a local firefighter.

(credit: CBS)

It’s advised to work in teams of two or more when removing snow from roofs.

