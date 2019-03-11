



– One lucky person has won nearly $3 million in the Colorado Lottery in southern Colorado. The winning ticket, which matched all six numbers, was sold at a King Soopers.

The grocery store is located on West 29th Street and the numbers were 4-14-15-22-33-41.

The winner has 180 days to claim $2,785,184.

This is the third time since 2008 that a million-plus jackpot ticket was sold in Pueblo, the Pueblo Chieftain reports.