



A woman caught a couple of special visitors who turned her car into a lollipop. It's a close encounter with wildlife that is anything but typical.

Youreporter Sarah Whitaker posted this video of two moose licking her SUV. Sarah says they were probably attracted to the salt left behind from driving on the treated roads.

You can see one big guy licking the door from one end to the other. Another is on the other side of the car getting in on the treat.

Sara says the next day more moose returned and did the same thing.

Experts say heavy snow is pushing moose closer to populated areas.