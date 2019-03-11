Filed Under:Breckenridge News


BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (CBS)– A woman caught a couple of special visitors who turned her car into a lollipop. It’s a close encounter with wildlife that is anything but typical.

(Credit: Sarah Whitaker)

Youreporter Sarah Whitaker posted this video of two moose licking her SUV. Sarah says they were probably attracted to the salt left behind from driving on the treated roads.

You can see one big guy licking the door from one end to the other. Another is on the other side of the car getting in on the treat.

(Credit: Sarah Whitaker)

Sara says the next day more moose returned and did the same thing.

Experts say heavy snow is pushing moose closer to populated areas.

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s