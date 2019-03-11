DENVER (CBS4)– Benjamin Edgington and Tobias Macera are two of the top ranked axe throwers in the world. Edgington is the defending World Axe Throwing Champion while Macera is just a few spots behind him in the world rankings.

The two competed in the World Axe Throwing League Canadian Open over the weekend, and are eyeing the World Axe Throwing Championship this December.

It’s a sport that the two are fairly new to with Macera first throwing less than two years ago.

“When they opened they did an open house,” explained Macera. I figured I’m going to suck at this, but let’s try it out.”

Edgington stumbled upon axe throwing while in between jobs. “I found the ad for axe throwing coach. I hadn’t done that before, but I was like ‘I can totally do that.’ I guess you can say fortunately I was in between jobs,” Edgington says with a smile.

Edgington and Macera spend much of their time at Bad Axe Throwing in Denver either teaching, or throwing. They both have their eyes on the world title, but also on a bigger, more global impact.

“Once the sport gets to a certain point, I know for World Axe Throwing the next step is maybe the Olympics,” said Edgington. “Olympian sounds interesting.”