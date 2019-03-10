



Summit County firefighters came to the rescue of a moose in Keystone. They say they had some help from Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers Saturday night.

The moose fell five feet into a home’s window well. Wildlife officers had to tranquilize the young bull in order to put a harness on him.

They then used a pulley system to pull the estimated 800-1,000 pound animal out.

The moose was then given another drug to wake him up.

No one was hurt, human or moose. And officials say no windows were broken.

LINK: Living With Moose