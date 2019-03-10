  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMCollege Basketball
    12:00 PMCollege Basketball
    2:30 PMCollege Basketball
    4:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Colorado Parks And Wildlife, Keystone, Moose Rescue, Summit County, Summit County Fire & EMS


SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Summit County firefighters came to the rescue of a moose in Keystone. They say they had some help from Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers Saturday night.

(credit: CBS)

The moose fell five feet into a home’s window well. Wildlife officers had to tranquilize the young bull in order to put a harness on him.

(credit: CBS)

They then used a pulley system to pull the estimated 800-1,000 pound animal out.

The moose was then given another drug to wake him up.

(credit: CBS)

No one was hurt, human or moose. And officials say no windows were broken.

LINK: Living With Moose

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s