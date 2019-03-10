



A jaguar attacked a woman who crossed a barrier to take a “selfie” with the animal at a zoo near Phoenix. The woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries at the Wildlife World Zoo in Litchfield Park.

The Rural Metro Fire Department said the woman was trying to “take a selfie near the fence of the Jaguar enclosure when the cat reached out and attacked her arm.”

Please understand why barriers are put in place. Sending prayers to the family tonight. pic.twitter.com/2MPb8bXhwR — Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium & Safari Park (@ZooWildlife) March 10, 2019

The jaguar has previously attacked a visitor who also crossed the barrier. The zoo is looking into more barriers, but says the animal will not be put down.