LITCHFIELD PARK, Ariz. (CBS) – A jaguar attacked a woman who crossed a barrier to take a “selfie” with the animal at a zoo near Phoenix. The woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries at the Wildlife World Zoo in Litchfield Park.
The Rural Metro Fire Department said the woman was trying to “take a selfie near the fence of the Jaguar enclosure when the cat reached out and attacked her arm.”
The jaguar has previously attacked a visitor who also crossed the barrier. The zoo is looking into more barriers, but says the animal will not be put down.