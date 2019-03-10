BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – The first openly transgender state legislator in Colorado visited the University of Colorado Boulder campus on Saturday as part of the TRANSforming Gender Conference. The event attracts more than 700 people every year.

This year, one of the most attended speeches was given by Brianna Titone, a state legislator from Arvada.

“It really shows that you can go on, and be successful, and be whoever you want to be,” said Morgan Seamont, Assistant Director for the Center of Inclusion and Social Change at CU.

Titone said she hoped to use her time with the crowd to encourage them to be themselves, and not let their challenges limit them.

“Personal stories are very powerful,” Titone said. “There’s a lot of things about someone that identity masks. People don’t really get to understand what is inside someone. When it comes to the trans community, there is a lot of things a lot of people don’t understand.”

Seamont said hosting Titone was one simple way the university could showcase Colorado’s efforts to be inclusive.

“Colorado has really come together as a state, and supports all sorts of gender diversity, and racial diversity,” Seamont said.

Titone said the speech was a great opportunity to encourage others to move forward in life with confidence, while also encouraging them to learn from her mistakes and success.

“It is important to tell that story, so other people can use that inspiration to do it themselves,” Titone said.