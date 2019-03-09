



Colorado avalanche experts report two new avalanches in Colorado’s high country Saturday morning. One avalanche has forced Pitkin County officials to close Castle Creek Road.

Emergency officials say it happened Saturday morning at mile marker four. The road runs north-south from Aspen to the town of Ashcroft.

Officials urge drivers not to try to pass over the slide path. Firefighters and ambulance services are still running, but officials say to expect delays and to call 911 for emergencies only.

Another avalanche hit Highway 82 between Twin Lakes and Independence Pass. That highway is already closed during the winter months.

