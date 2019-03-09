



The Colorado Department of Transportation has some helicopter avalanche mitigation work scheduled for Sunday. They plan to attack some areas along Interstate 70.

Those areas include:

8:30-9:30 a.m. Mission on Big Marvin slide path on Vail Pass (mile point 186)

11:00-Noon Mission in Tenmile Canyon (mile point 196 east of Copper Mountain)

1:30-2:00 p.m. Mission on Silver Cloud and Bard Shoulder slide paths in Silver Plume

Drivers should anticipate closures.

“Due to the dynamic nature of this work it is impossible for CDOT to estimate how long these closures will take place,” CDOT said in a news release.

Officials say if drivers come across a powder cloud they should slow down, pull over to the shoulder, turn off your vehicle and stay inside. It’s also important to have adequate traction on your tires and an emergency kit.

A kit could include: jumper cables, flares or reflective triangles, ice scraper, car cell phone charger, blanket, map,cat litter or sand for traction, food and water.

RELATED: Warnings Extended As 346 Avalanches In 7 Days Bury Parts of Colorado