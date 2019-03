GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – A woman died after she was rescued from a house fire in Greeley Saturday morning. Firefighters responded to the home on 5th Avenue.

They say the home was apparently abandoned and boarded up. The woman was in the basement area when the fire started.

The woman was taken to Northern Colorado Medical Center where she later died. Her identity has not been released.

The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined.