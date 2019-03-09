DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado’s First Gentleman came together with organizations to make sure some pets their forever home. Marlon Reis hosted a “Colorado Loves Pets” adoption event at the Governors Mansion on Saturday.

Reis hoped to bring awareness to finding cats and dogs a home with the free adoption event. It was a match for one dog who found his forever human.

“(I’m) Here to support the initiative… walked in and fell in love with a little French Bulldog. I told my wife, because we rescued our first French Bulldog a few years ago, and I told her if there was a French Bulldog at the First Gentleman’s adoption event I was going to get it,” said Hollis Glenn.

Reis partnered with Denver Animal Protection and the Denver Animal Shelter to showcase the dogs and cats which had been lost or abandoned.