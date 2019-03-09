  • CBS4On Air

Denver Animal Protection, Denver Animal Shelter, Governor's Mansion, Marlon Reis

DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado’s First Gentleman came together with organizations to make sure some pets their forever home. Marlon Reis hosted a “Colorado Loves Pets” adoption event at the Governors Mansion on Saturday.

Marlon Reis (credit: CBS)

Reis hoped to bring awareness to finding cats and dogs a home with the free adoption event. It was a match for one dog who found his forever human.

(credit: CBS)

“(I’m) Here to support the initiative… walked in and fell in love with a little French Bulldog. I told my wife, because we rescued our first French Bulldog a few years ago, and I told her if there was a French Bulldog at the First Gentleman’s adoption event I was going to get it,” said Hollis Glenn.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

Reis partnered with Denver Animal Protection and the Denver Animal Shelter to showcase the dogs and cats which had been lost or abandoned.

