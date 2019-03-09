



A community in Littleton said their final farewell to a South Metro firefighter who lost his battle with brain cancer. He passed away earlier this month after complications with a brain cancer surgery.

Cody Mooney is remembered as a man with a big heart for helping others. He leaves behind a pregnant wife and four young children.

Shortly after his passing, friends, family and hospital employees held a walk of honor, escorting Cody’s body. Cody was an organ donor.

(1) Saving lives even after his last breath, Firefighter Cody Mooney was honored by family, friends, fellow firefighters and hospital staff @LittletonHosp tonight while being escorted to donate organs after losing his courages fight against an aggressive brain tumor. pic.twitter.com/vyf53wAWOF — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) March 3, 2019

Copter4 flew over his funeral procession on Friday.

LINKS: GoFundMe Page For Cody Mooney’s Family | South Metro Professional Firefighters Foundation