LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – A community in Littleton said their final farewell to a South Metro firefighter who lost his battle with brain cancer. He passed away earlier this month after complications with a brain cancer surgery.
Cody Mooney is remembered as a man with a big heart for helping others. He leaves behind a pregnant wife and four young children.
Shortly after his passing, friends, family and hospital employees held a walk of honor, escorting Cody’s body. Cody was an organ donor.
Copter4 flew over his funeral procession on Friday.
