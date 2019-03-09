  • CBS4On Air

LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4)


LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – A community in Littleton said their final farewell to a South Metro firefighter who lost his battle with brain cancer. He passed away earlier this month after complications with a brain cancer surgery.

(credit: Mooney family)

Cody Mooney is remembered as a man with a big heart for helping others. He leaves behind a pregnant wife and four young children.

(credit: Mooney family)

Shortly after his passing, friends, family and hospital employees held a walk of honor, escorting Cody’s body. Cody was an organ donor.

Copter4 flew over his funeral procession on Friday.

LINKS: GoFundMe Page For Cody Mooney’s Family | South Metro Professional Firefighters Foundation

