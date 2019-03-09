  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Cem Duzel, Colorado Springs, Colorado Springs Police, Karrar Noaman Al Khamassi


COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – An Iraqi refugee who is accused of shooting a Colorado Springs police officer has been ordered to undergo an evaluation. Investigators say Karrar Noaman Al Khammasi and Officer Cem Duzel shot each other during an early morning incident in August.

The suspect pleaded not guilty to attempted murder in November.

Karrar Noaman Al Khammasi (credit: El Paso County)

They say an Uber driver kicked Al Khammasi out of her car for being “touchy.” Another officer who arrived later also shot the suspect.

Officer Cem Duzel (Colorado Springs Police Department)

The evaluation will determine if the suspect is mentally competent to stand trial.

Officer Duzel is recovering from a head wound.

