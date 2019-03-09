



A Colorado nonprofit boutique that proved gowns, jewelry and shoes to teenagers in financial need has opened for prom season. Tana Sorbel first heard about Bella Boutique about a year ago.

She decided to try it out with her daughter Nya Henderson who was getting ready for her Junior prom.

“As soon I walked in they were like, ‘Hi, how are you? How’s your day?’ explained Nya who is now a senior at West Early College. “They really cared about me as a person and as a young woman, and they got me dresses that fit me. They asked me what my style was and really figured me out and gave me a dress that I loved,” Nya said.

Saturday, she got her third Bella Boutique dress, this time for her senior prom.

“They made her feel like a queen from the moment she walked in,” recalled Tana. “Personal shoppers grabbing all the dresses the shoes and the accessories.”

It’s what they do for every young person who comes into the nonprofit boutique.

“It’s so exciting to watch them go away and be so pumped about their first or second prom. It’s such a rewarding experience for everybody involved,” said volunteer Libby Ward.

The girls try on the new or gently-used dresses. Dancing, sitting and shaking to make sure the gown will be a perfect fit.

“It was not too short, not too long, so I could really move easily and it fit me like a glove, so it looked really amazing,” said Nya.

She was crowned homecoming queen in a Bella dress in the fall, now she’s up for Prom Queen.

“I’m just going to be there with all of my friends and all this music, and I know I’m going to feel beautiful because everyone here made me feel beautiful in that dress. So, I’m hoping for the same reaction from everybody else,” she said.

Every teen, enjoying prom regardless of their circumstances.

If you would like to volunteer, donate or would like to set up an appointment, you can get more information at www.bellaboutiquedenver.org.