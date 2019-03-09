  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMRansom
    8:00 PM48 Hours
    9:00 PM48 Hours
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:22 PMBMW Saturday Sports Extra
    View All Programs
By Matt Kroschel
Filed Under:A-Basin, Avalanche, Skiing, Summit County, Widowmaker

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Saturday was the perfect day for skiers to hit the slopes at A-Basin. With all the new snow they received and the warmer temperatures, lines for tickets were long.

(credit: CBS)

“Boy the snow’s great, the conditions are great and people are loving every second of it,” said Alan Henceroth, the Chief Operating Officer of A-Basin. “There’s a lot of smiling people around.”

Saturday was the first day A-Basin has been open since Thursday. The resort had to shut down because of significant avalanche danger.

(credit: CBS)

A slide hit close to home about half of a mile away on U.S. 6 on Thursday and Friday. A slide on The Widowmaker pushed 30 to 40 feet of snow and debris onto the road. The Colorado Department of Transportation and A-Basin worked together to clean it up.

(credit: CBS)

Crews also performed avalanche mitigation on The Professor.

“It is a big job to clear up something like that. We had a couple snow cats, a couple of loaders, a dozer down there. It’s a ton of work,” Henceroth said.

(credit: CBS)

For the resort and the skiers who come here it’s a double-edged sword. All the new snow means great skiing conditions and a longer season, but the avalanche danger it creates makes traveling to the mountain and staying safe a challenge. It’s a trade off some are willing to make.

(credit: CBS)

“This is great snow. We got a heck of a long season ahead of us still so short-term setback, but long term, it’s a big big gain” said Henceroth.

Matt Kroschel

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s