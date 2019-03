DENVER (CBS4) – Denver firefighters rescued two dogs from Rocky Mountain Lake Park. The park is near Interstate 70 and Federal Boulevard.

The crews found the dogs stuck in the not-so-frozen water. They were able to reach them and bring them to shore.

The dogs were loaded into an ambulance to warm up.

Update on Ice Rescue: Secondary search complete. No other patients found. pic.twitter.com/6sOikdWSCL — Denver Fire Dept. (@Denver_Fire) March 9, 2019

It’s not clear if the owners were nearby, or where the dogs came from.