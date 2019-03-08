



North Metro firefighters are coming together to show their support for kids fighting cancer.

Firefighters and community members will shave their heads this weekend in support of children who have lost their hair due to chemotherapy. The event will raise money for childhood cancer research through St. Baldrick’s Foundation.

“One of the most concerning facts is that more and more kids are being diagnosed with cancer every day,” explained Loren Schuessler, a firefighter-paramedic with North Metro. “Worldwide, 300 thousand kids are diagnosed with cancer, which is one every two minutes.”

Firefighters say one of the most important things about this event is that the money raised is essential in funding research, treatment and finding a cure for childhood cancer.

Working alongside North Metro firefighters is Brittany Ross, a survivor of childhood cancer. Brittany was diagnosed with cancer when she was just 15 years old.

“I was given three weeks to live and a 5-15 %chance of survival,” Ross said. “Now I’m celebrating being cancer free for 18 years. I’ve mostly checked off all the things my doctors said I may never do.”

Ross said that events like this are essential in letting kids struggling know that they have support.

“It’s always great to know that we are not alone and that we don’t have to go through this alone,” she said. “It’s great to know that we have a community that does support us and does care.”

The event will be held on Saturday March 9, from 11am-5pm at The Old Man Bar in Broomfield. The bar and grill is donating 20 percent of all food and non-alcoholic beverage sales to St. Baldrick’s event as well.

“We always try to partner with the community every other month and do something to give back,” explained Lauren Ward, the manager of The Old Man Bar. “This is a great thing to be a part of.”

If you would like to participate by donating, volunteering or shaving your head you can either show up at the event or sign up online at stbaldricks.org/events/OldManBar2019.

TOGETHER 4 COLORADO: Latest Stories | Watch ‘Together With Karen Leigh’ | Share A Together 4 Colorado Story Idea With CBS4