



– International Women’s Day is a day dedicated to celebrating the achievements of females. In Denver, Kelly Holmes is among those to recognize.

“I was born in Eagle Butte, South Dakota which is on the Cheyenne River Reservation in South Dakota,” she said.

When she was 16 years old, Holmes and her family moved to Colorado, a big change.

“In my last school you know half of the kids were Lakota just like me and going to this new school its double the size of my old high school and there are really no other Native American students,” she said.

Holmes says she felt out of place and started putting all of her energy into her passion, anything related to fashion. She started modeling but quickly learned there were few opportunities.

“I couldn’t find work, I looked too exotic or I was too brown… I looked different,” she said.

Instead of giving up on her dream, she changed how to get there.

“I remember I told my mom there should be a magazine out there that should give everybody a shot,” Holmes said.

At 20 years old, she published the first issue of Native Max Magazine, the first Native American fashion magazine.

“There are a group of us who work on the magazine altogether we are from different tribes and come from different parts of the country,” she said.

The focus is on highlighting Native American stories, people and fashion, the magazine is going far beyond show casing their culture.

Leah Israel is part of the Navajo tribe and says the launch of Native Max has changed lives.

“She is paving away for a lot of young women especially in the Native American community not just for them but for figure generations,” she said.

While there have been hurdles along the way, Holmes says hearing that is the biggest sign of success.

“I constantly remind myself of the change that we are making and that this mission and this goal is bigger than me,” Holmes said.

In addition to running the magazine Holmes is also the director of Native Fashion in the City, an annual fashion show in Denver.

LINK: Native Fashion In The City