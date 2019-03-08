



– Friday night was one to remember for a young Colorado couple. Juliette Moore was honored at the American Red Cross Heroes Soiree, an event held at Wings Over the Rockies Museum in Denver.

It was last summer that Juliette saved her boyfriend, Isaiah Cormier’s life. The two were in the Ruby Gulch area near Nederland and south of Ward, off the Peak to Peak Highway. The two had noticed lightning in the distance and heard thunder. They then saw a bright flash and Isiah was on the ground, he had been struck by lightning.

“I was absolutely terrified, it was the most scared I’ve ever been in my life. It was definitely instinct that kicked in. I knew something was really wrong and I knew something needed to happen,” Juliette told CBS4’s Dominic Garcia.

Juliette had recently been certified in CPR and jumped into action. She called for help, started performing CPR after she didn’t feel a pulse, and checked his breathing. She was able to call 911 with only two percent of the battery left on her cell phone. Another camper nearby was able to help get him into their car and drive him to emergency crews waiting for them off the highway. He became alert in the car and started mumbling.

“I think it’s amazing I’m here today with what happened and I’m very, very happy that Juliette knew what to do in that situation,” said Cormier.

Friday night Juliette was presented with the Youth Lifesaver Award.

“It’s pretty surreal. It’s honestly not an award I ever thought I’d get because I never thought it would happen,” she told CBS4.

Juliette hopes that her story shows people how important it is to be certified in CPR.

“CPR saves lives. Good quality CPR saves lives. It’s so important.”

For more information on CPR visit: https://www.redcross.org/local/colorado/take-a-class/cpr-denver-co