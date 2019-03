EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– All lanes of Interstate 70 reopened Friday night after a closure at Vail Pass due to crashes. There were still poor driving conditions and authorities urged drivers to use caution.

⚠️TRAVEL ADVISORY⚠️:

❄️🌬💨Very Poor Weather Conditions!

Current weather conditions in Summit and Eagle Counties. High winds with snow making visibility limited. Use Caution! #CoWx #COtraffic @SummitSheriffCO pic.twitter.com/5J1DupLC7s — CSP Eagle (@CSP_Eagle) March 9, 2019

The crashes combined with winter driving conditions are resulting in some major delays on I-70.