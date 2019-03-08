  • CBS4On Air

By Romi Bean


(CBS4) – Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog suffered an upper body injury in the third period of Thursday night’s loss to the Dallas Stars. Landeskog was caught in an awkward play and was pinned to the glass by the Stars’ goalie.

Gabriel Landeskog (credit: Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Landeskog did not return to the game.

On Friday, head coach Jared Bednar confirmed that Landeskog will be out four to six weeks. With the final game of the regular season scheduled for April 7, Landy is likely out for the remainder of the year.

The news comes as a huge blow to the Avalanche, as they are sitting four points out of a playoff spot. Landeskog has 33 goals and 69 points this season, both career highs

Romi Bean

