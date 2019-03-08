DENVER (CBS4) – A new winter storm system will move into Colorado today and it will bring another round of wind and snow to the mountains. The concern for dangerous avalanches will continue through this weekend.

Meanwhile in Denver, the Front Range and on the eastern plains, scattered showers are possible this afternoon and a few may contain lightning and thunder! It’s a sign that more springtime weather is ahead.

By tonight some of those showers could turn over to a wintry mix along and east of Interstate 25. If there are any areas with accumulations it will be minor.

It will be windy as this weather system crosses the state and some of those winds could be quite strong for a time tonight. There is a high wind watch for the foothills of Jefferson, Douglas, Boulder and Larimer counties tonight where gusts could hit 80 mph at times.