



– The Denver District Attorney’s Office has released video of a Denver Police Corporal knocking out a handcuffed suspect a year ago in a downtown Denver bar. Cpl. Michael Oestmann, was working off duty at the bar when he appeared to lose his temper and slug Kevin Watson.

WARNING: The video featured below contains extensive profanity and violence:

CBS4 first reported the assault in 2018 as Oestmann was originally charged with third-degree assault. He was working off duty at the downtown bar on April 14, 2018 . He detained a suspect who was involved in a fight inside the bar. In the video, the man can be seen seated in a chair with his hands handcuffed behind his back.

For several minutes, the suspect hurls insults and profanities at Oestmann, finally appearing to spit in the face of the officer. Police documents say Oestmann responded by kneeing the man in the chest and punching him in the face, leaving him unconscious.

Oestmann has been with the Denver Police Department since 2005. The Denver Post’s Elise Schmelzer reported that Oestmann reached a plea deal last week in the case that means he will serve no jail time. The deferred judgment means that in about a year, the criminal case will be dismissed as long as Oestmann complies with certain conditions.

The Denver Police Department released this statement regarding Oestmann: The Denver Police Department takes use-of-force incidents seriously and has a robust internal investigation process, which includes oversight by the Denver Office of the Independent Monitor, and an established disciplinary process when issues rise to that level. With the judicial proceedings concluded in Corporal Oestmann’s case, we will work to complete our internal investigation into the incident. It would be inappropriate for us to comment further at this time, as the investigation is still ongoing.

The Denver Post reports that Oestmann is still employed with DPD while an internal investigation into the incident continues.