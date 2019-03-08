  • CBS4On Air

MINTURN, Colo. (CBS4)– A large avalanche has forced Highway 24 to close between Minturn and Leadville. The avalanche hit on Friday night.

The avalanche covered both lanes. No one was injured and no vehicles were trapped in the avalanche.

There was no estimate on when the highway would reopen. This is the latest in dozens of avalanches to hit Colorado’s mountains in the past week.

