MINTURN, Colo. (CBS4)– A large avalanche has forced Highway 24 to close between Minturn and Leadville. The avalanche hit on Friday night.

#BREAKING ROAD CLOSED: HWY 24 is closed at Minturn and at Leadville due to large avalanche covering both lanes. Eme… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…—

CSP Eagle (@CSP_Eagle) March 09, 2019

The avalanche covered both lanes. No one was injured and no vehicles were trapped in the avalanche.

There was no estimate on when the highway would reopen. This is the latest in dozens of avalanches to hit Colorado’s mountains in the past week.