Chris Watts And Nichol Kessinger Relationship: New Details Out In RecordingsNewly-released audio recordings in the Chris Watts case paint a clearer picture of the leadup to the murder of his wife, Shanann, and their two daughters Bella, 4, and Celeste, 3.

Avalanche Buries 3 Cars On Highway 91Both directions of Interstate 70 were closed for a few hours Thursday afternoon from mile marker 195 and Exit 201, Frisco, because of safety concerns after another avalanche that buried cars.

I-70 Reopens As Avalanche Work ContinuesAvalanches -- both natural and human-set -- have created another hectic day along the Interstate 70 corridor through Colorado's high country. I-70 reopened hours after avalanche.

Chris Watts' Interview Could Prove Valuable To InvestigatorsJust months after he was sentenced to multiple life sentences for killing his pregnant wife and two young daughters, Chris Watts met with investigators from prison. What he said could be invaluable, according to one forensic psychiatrist.

Avalanche Danger In Colorado Becomes 'Extreme'An Avalanche Warning was expanded to include almost every mountain area in Colorado Thursday. And in some areas, the danger has gone from "very high" to "extreme."

Chris Watts Confession: New Interview Clarifies The Night Of The MurderNewly-released documents in the Chris Watts case paint a clearer picture of the night he murdered his wife, Shanann, and their two daughters Bella, 4, and Celeste, 3.

Warnings Extended As 224 Avalanches In 7 Days Bury Parts of ColoradoThe first avalanche of the 2018-19 season was documented on October 12, 2018. Nearly two thousand have been recorded since.

Denver Man Searching For Pit Bull Owner, Dog After AttackOne Denver dog owner is searching for a dog and its owner after he says his dog was attacked. The owner of the other dog offered to help but then took off.

Boy Forced To Wipe Off Cross On Ash Wednesday At SchoolA fourth grader in Utah says his teacher forced him to wipe off the ash cross from his forehead to commemorate Ash Wednesday, saying he wasn't allowed to wear a religious symbol to class.

Air Force Retires 19-Year-Old So He Can Focus On RecoveryA 19-year-old Air Force Academy cadet is making a miraculous recovery at Children’s Hospital Colorado after he started having seizures that forced an early retirement from the military.