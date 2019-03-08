



– Arapahoe Basin ski area will be closed on Friday morning due to weather conditions. The ski resort was closed on Thursday and crews there continue to work on avalanche mitigation.

“Conditions are as incredible as you could ever want,” the ski resort wrote in a blog entry, but they said they are working hard to make sure safety is assured within the resort boundaries.

Members of the ski patrol are out checking on all terrain throughout the resort.

Travel on Interstate 70 and other highways in Colorado’s mountains is discouraged, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation, due to the unpredictable nature of the avalanches that have been happening. The state’s avalanche danger is currently at its highest possible level.