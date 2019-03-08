DENVER (CBS4) – From celebrating frozen dead guys to picking the perfect prom dress, here are four fun things to do this weekend.

Frozen Dead Guy Days

One of the most unique and quirky festivals in the country returns to Nederland this weekend. Frozen Dead Guy Days features lives bands, coffin racing, polar plunging, and more.

The 18th annual event pays tribute to the infamous Grandpa Bredo. It’s free to attend.

11th Annual Casino Night

Play craps for a good cause! Saturday, head to the Space Gallery in Denver for the 11th Annual Casino Night benefiting CASA, a nonprofit that provides stability for neglected and abused children.

Get dressed up for your date with lady luck! Admission is $35 per person.

Dillon Ice Castles

If you’ve been wanting to visit the ice castles in Dillon, this weekend is your last chance! The popular winter attraction will close for the season this Saturday.

Explore tunnels, fountains, and slides. Tickets are $18.95 for adults, and $14.95 for kids.

Annual Prom Dress Exchange

Prom season is right around the corner! Saturday, Colorado high school students can browse thousands of dresses at the Annual Prom Dress Exchange.

Head to Adams 12 Five Star Schools for a new-to-you dress. There’s a $10 suggested donation.