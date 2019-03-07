DENVER (CBS4) — A woman with a traumatic brain injury has been missing since Wednesday evening. The Westminster Police Department says Patricia Blenis, 49, wandered away from a restaurant in the 8600 block of Sheridan Boulevard. Police say Blenis was not dressed for the cold weather and was last seen wearing a lightweight grey colored jacket, grey pants and house slippers.

Police say Blenis was not dressed for the cold weather and was last seen wearing a lightweight grey colored jacket, grey pants and house slippers.

Due to her brain injury, Patricia walks slowly, is easily confused and suffers from short term memory loss.

Police say Blenis has wandered away before. On Tuesday evening, police found Blenis wandering in the area of 72nd Avenue and Osceola Street. Officers contacted her family and got her home.

On Wednesday morning, Blenis called police and said she was lost and didn’t know how to get home. Officers contacted her family and, at their request, Blenis was driven to a restaurant on Sheridan. It’s not clear what happened after that, but when family members arrived to pick Blenis up, they couldn’t find her. Family members spent the day looking for her but couldn’t find her. They called police around 7 p.m. to report her missing.

“Attempts to locate Patricia through her cellular phone and other means have been unsuccessful,” investigators said.

Blenis is described as 5-foot-11 and 170 pounds. She has auburn hair, brown eyes and a tracheotomy scar.