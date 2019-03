FRISCO, Colo. (CBS4)– Both directions of Interstate 70 were closed Thursday afternoon from mile marker 195 and Exit 201, Frisco, because of safety concerns after another avalanche. There were several vehicles buried in the slide.

COLO 91 being closed between Leadville and Copper My Mountain –

Another avalanche has been reported. Unknown extent or if vehicles involved. — CSP Eagle (@CSP_Eagle) March 7, 2019

There was no estimated time for reopening, but drivers were urged to plan on a lengthy closure.