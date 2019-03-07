



The Broadway classic “Hello, Dolly” brings the ultimate musical theater experience to the Denver stage. Tony Award-winning legend Betty Buckley stars in the touring production playing March 27th – April 7th at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts.

“Hello, Dolly!” first hit Broadway in 1964 and it’s still going strong, with four Broadway revivals, international success, and an Academy Award winning movie.

“In a word, ‘Hello, Dolly!’ is joy. It’s pure joy from start to finish. We have so much joy doing the show, and from what I hear from audiences coming, they have so much joy watching the show. It really is just joy from start to finish,” said Nic Rouleau, who plays “Cornelius” in the touring production.

The musical tells the story of Dolly Gallagher Levi, who is a strong-willed matchmaker, and has come to Yonkers, New York to find a match for the grumpy businessman, Horace Vandergelder.

It’s a reminder not to let the parade pass you by, to join in the human race, and not sit at home,” said Analisa Leaming, who plays “Irene.”

“Hello, Dolly!” is the whole Broadway experience, from catchy tunes, to big song and dance numbers, original sets, and elaborate costumes.

“It’s the most opulent production of the show you will ever see, and your’e just going to laugh and have happy tears, and have a wonderful time from start to finish,” said Kristen Hahn, who plays “Minnie.”