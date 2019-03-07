



– Students at Golden High School revealed portraits they painted of seniors at the Golden Pond Retirement Community on Thursday. It’s all part of an art class project creating a special bond with the residents.

“I really got to put a story to the face I was painting,” said Mackenna Overholt, a senior at Golden High School. “I really paid a lot of attention to detail.”

Overholt was paired with Sally Cremer, a resident at the retirement home who also likes to paint herself. She decided to create a portrait of Overholt while the student worked on her assignment. Students met with the residents months before to interview them and learn more about their subject.

“I think it’s amazing, I thought it was a photograph,” Cremer said. “I could have done a little plastic surgery on it myself here and there.”

They both love art and say there is a special feeling you get by creating it and sharing it.

“I really love the way it will make other people and the emotion one can get from looking at the piece,” Overholt said.

Beyond the art, they also shared stories and gained a new appreciation for each other. The student seeking wisdom from the senior and the resident seeing an optimistic outlook for the next generation.

“There would be no problems if everyone was like she is,” Cremer said.

“She wanted to die when there is no more fun and that she wanted to keep living for the fun,” she added.