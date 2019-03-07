AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A killer is at large in Aurora after police say a 16 year old was shot and killed on Wednesday at the Aurora Town Center mall. The shooting happened at about 10 p.m.

Someone called police saying a person was stumbling around in the parking lot. That person was taken to the hospital and underwent surgery but died.

Police say they don’t have any suspect description so far.

The mall is located at 14200 East Alameda Avenue.

Additional Resources

Aurora police released the following details about their investigation:

If you have information, you are asked to contact Detective Michael Prince at 303-739-6127. Tipsters can also remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 by contacting Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913- STOP (7867).