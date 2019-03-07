TRAFFIC ALERTCDOT says avoid travel on I-70 west of Eisenhower Tunnel due to avalanche mitigation
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Arapahoe County, Aurora, Aurora Town Center

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A killer is at large in Aurora after police say a 16 year old was shot and killed on Wednesday at the Aurora Town Center mall. The shooting happened at about 10 p.m.

(credit: CBS)

Someone called police saying a person was stumbling around in the parking lot. That person was taken to the hospital and underwent surgery but died.

Police say they don’t have any suspect description so far.

The mall is located at 14200 East Alameda Avenue.

Additional Resources

Aurora police released the following details about their investigation:

If you have information, you are asked to contact Detective Michael Prince at 303-739-6127. Tipsters can also remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 by contacting Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913- STOP (7867).

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s