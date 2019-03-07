



– The University of Denver Women’s Gymnastics team is a having a record year. Each week, they raise the bar, challenging themselves to break a new ceiling — and each week they completely shatter said ceiling.

“It’s definitely exciting breaking records week after week, but the coaches have instilled in us that those things are achieved by working hard in practice,” senior captain Claire Kern said. “We’re always excited to get back in the gym to put the work in.”

Despite the unparalleled success, the Pioneers have stayed humble, proving they are as strong mentally as they are physically.

“Character with this team is more than just words,” coach Melissa Rinehart said, “it’s truly action behind those words, and I think it’s made such a difference.”

The Pioneers are ranked 6th in the nation and are nipping at the heels of number 5 Utah, trailing by just .005-thousandths of a point! But the Pios don’t pay attention to points.

“Unlike other sports, in gymnastics, it doesn’t matter what another team does. We can only control what we do,” Rinehart said. “We have to be proud of the gymnastics we do and all the rest takes care of itself.”

DU is among the best in the nation, ranking in the top 10 of all four events. But what’s most impressive about this group is their desire to constantly achieve more.

“I don’t even need to be here. I can walk in, they know what to do, they know their assignment, they are self-motivated, and they hold themselves accountable. It’s just a pleasure to be part of a team that has that kind of accountability, leadership, work ethic and drive,” Rinehart said.

The Pioneers final home meet of this season is Sunday, March 10 at Magness Arena.

