



— A new resident at the Denver Zoo is starting to get more comfortable in his new home. Yuri is an 8-year-old Amur tiger. Amur tigers are endangered and Yuri was moved from the Bronx Zoo to the Denver Zoo at the recommendation of the Association of Zoos & Aquariums’ Species Survival Plan.

Yuri, who weighs 435 pounds, has spent the last few weeks adjusting to his new caretakers and habitat — The EDGE.

“He is making more frequent appearances in one of the two main yards in The EDGE, which brings guests closer than ever to our two tigers,” officials said.

Once zookeepers feel he’s ready, he will be introduced to a female.

“Yuri will be introduced to eight-year-old Nikita and, with any luck, make a very valuable contribution to his endangered species,” zoo officials stated.

Yuri has never sired a cub. Because of that, officials say genetics are particularly valuable to efforts to save the species and maintain a healthy, genetically-diverse population of Amur tigers.

Visitors can identify him by the heart-shaped markings above his eyes and his size — he’s close to double Nikita’s weight!

You actually may have seen him before — on TV. Yuri was featured on Animal Planet’s ‘The Zoo,’ which takes viewers behind the scenes at the Bronx Zoo.