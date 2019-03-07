ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– The Denver Broncos have agreed to terms on a trade to send Case Keenum to the Washington Redskins. The Broncos will also send over their 2020 7th round pick. Denver will receive the Redskins 6th round pick in 2020.

Sources: The #Redskins and #Broncos are working a trade for QB Case Keenum to land in Washington. Issues to work out, but both sides are motivated to make this happen. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 7, 2019

Keenum was due $7 million guaranteed this season. Washington will pick up $3.5 million of that. The Broncos will pay Keenum a $500,000 restructuring bonus and the remaining $3.5 million of his salary.

Washington is in need of a QB after losing Alex Smith to a gruesome leg injury last season. The Redskins will be Keenum’s fifth team since joining the league in 2012.

The deal cannot become official until March 13.

Keenum started 16 games for the Broncos in 2018. He had a 6-10 record as a starter completing 62.3 percent of his passes for 3890 yards and 18 touchdowns. He also threw 15 interceptions.