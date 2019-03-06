



DENVER (247 SPORTS) – You probably forgot by now, but the Broncos used their fifth-round pick last year on tight end Troy Fumagalli.

Fumagalli (6-foot-5, 247 pounds) was a pass-catcher at Wisconsin who made 135 receptions for 1,627 yards and seven touchdowns across four seasons and 47 career appearances. Though not much of a blocker, he’s a crafty-route runner with soft hands who can attack the middle of the field.

Denver, needing offensive firepower in the worst way, thought they were getting a steal.

“Troy Fumagalli is an athletic, versatile tight end we are pleased to select in the 5th round from Wisconsin,” general manager John Elway tweeted after his selection. “He also spent some time with our coaches down at the Senior Bowl.”

But Fumagalli never saw the field, spending his entire rookie campaign on injured reserve after undergoing sports hernia surgery last March, a procedure that affected his draft stock. He was sidelined for spring Organized Team Activities and minicamp practices, and did not fully participate in training camp or the preseason. He was banished to IR on Sept. 1.

All for the greater good, as the Broncos were more interested in his long-term progression. And their plan is playing out as imagined. Fumagalli, nearing full health, claims he’ll be ready to rock for Organized Team Activities in May.

“That’s my goal, just to be ready in a month,” he told The Denver Post’s Kyle Frederickson on Monday. “I’m almost there. It’s a roller coaster just like any injury. You stay positive. It’s a two-steps forward and one-step back kind of mentality. But I feel great and had a great offseason. … I feel confident.”

His addition comes at the perfect time for the Broncos, who are in the market for TE help with Jeff Heuerman and Matt LaCosse hitting free agency, and presumptive starter Jake Butt, a 2017 fifth-rounder, returning from his third-career ACL injury.

“We’ve been trying to address that every year,” Elway said at last week’s NFL Scouting Combine. “That’s a tough position now, especially when you’re talking about an in-line guy that is a blocker but can also be a good pass receiver. We don’t have a lot of in-line guys coming out of college like we used to because of what they’re doing in college ball opening things up and there’s more receivers coming out of college. It’s much more difficult finding the in-line tight ends than it’s ever been.”

The Broncos are seeking a blocking tight end for new offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello — a Kyle Shanahan disciple — and quarterback Joe Flacco, who’s historically valued his safety blankets. They’ll undoubtedly address the spot during the league’s signing period or next month’s draft, once again cramping the room with fresh faces.

From which Fumagalli hopes to emerge.

“I’m confident the front office and everybody will bring in the best guys to win football games,” he said. “Whatever that looks like, I’m just going to do my part the best I can.”