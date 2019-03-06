



— Smoking cigarettes outdoors could soon be illegal in the City of Longmont, after a majority of surveyed residents supported a ban on outdoor smoking in the downtown district.

Executive Director of the Longmont Downtown Development Authority (LDDA) told CBS Denver’s Dillon Thomas the proposal needs approval from city council, and could be a law by Summer 2019. Longmont would be one of about 15 cities in the state to have such a law.

“Over 60 percent of the people said they would strongly encourage a smoking restriction,” McKee said. “Certainly not a ban everywhere. Just a ban along this main stretch.”

Currently, the LDDA is proposing a ban along the most heavily-trafficked portion of Main Street in Longmont, between 1st and Longs Peak.

Proposed Restricted Smoking Area Map

“For those of us who are not smokers, no one enjoys having to walk through a cloud of smoke. No one wants that in our lounges, and the smell is unpleasing,” said Morgan Dalton, Head Pastry Chef at Aime’s Love Gluten Free Bakery.

Dalton, and co-owner Jennifer Walter, both support the LDDA’s proposal.

“We are definitely a family establishment,” Dalton said.

“We cater to individuals who do have significant allergens, and they have lowered immune systems. They shouldn’t need to walk through a puff of smoke as they are walking up to the door,” Walter said.

Both agreed, smoking should be allowed outdoors throughout most of the City of Longmont. However, they said outdoor smoking along the business district of Main Street often turns customers away from spending time outside.

“During the summer, we have tables out front. And, [customers] will walk in because people will gather in a huddle, and stand outside and smoke,” Walters said. “And, they can’t sit outside and enjoy their baked good.”

McKee said the proposal was not on a city council agenda, yet. However, if everything went to plan, she said the ban could be a law by the summer. She said the ban would likely start as a guideline for others. However, it possibly could land a violator a citation.

“I think, by cleaning up the streets a little bit from the smoke and the cigarette butts, it will make Downtown Longmont more presentable,” Dalton said.