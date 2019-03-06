GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) — It took a jury less than two hours to find a man guilty of killing his 3-month-old daughter. A Jefferson County jury found Kelly Kerr, 39, guilty of child abuse resulting in the death of his daughter Olivia in 2017.

Kerr was the primary caregiver for Olivia while her mother was at work.

According to prosecutors, Olivia’s mother left for work at 7 a.m. on July 21, 2017. Kerr called her in the early afternoon and said that Olivia was not breathing.

“He did not call 911. It took him 17 minutes to locate Olivia’s mother by phone and then she called 911,” prosecutors stated in a press release issued on Wednesday.

When Lakewood police and West Metro Fire Rescue arrived at the home on West 26th Avenue, Olivia was not breathing. She was transported to Lutheran Medical Center and then airlifted to Childrens Hospital, but died later that night.

“Doctors found that Olivia suffered a major skull fracture, a second skull fracture, bilateral retinal hemorrhages, multiple rib fractures, bruising on her face and jaw. The Coroner told the jury that the cause of death was blunt force trauma,” prosecutors stated. “One of the experts testified that her injuries were consistent with having been shaken.”

Kerr will be sentenced on April 11 at 1 p.m. He faces a mandatory prison sentence of 16-48 years.