By Ashton Altieri
Filed Under:Air Quality Advisory, Brown Cloud


DENVER (CBS4) – A strong inversion on Wednesday will be set up over the Denver metro. The result will be trapped pollutants causing the infamous brown cloud to be very visible throughout the day.

View from Copter4 over downtown Denver Wednesday morning.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has issued an Air Quality Health Advisory for Wednesday and is encouraging people with heart or lung disease, older adults, and younger children to avoid prolonged periods outside because of the poor air quality.

A shift in upper levels winds on Thursday is expected to help scour out much of the trapped poor air and therefore air quality is expected to improve for the end of the week.

Also on Wednesday evening is a chance for a light wintry mix of rain and snow around the Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins with the best chance being north of Denver.

Ashton Altieri

