



John Hickenlooper says he wants to carry the successes he learned in Colorado to the White House. The former governor has spent the week announcing he’s running for president.

On Wednesday, Hickenlooper spoke with reporters at the Wynkoop Brewing Company — the business he started.

He says his experiences make him the best candidate.

“I know I can beat Donald Trump, but I also think I can bring people together on the other side and get things done, and begin to renew that momentum and hopefully accelerate the progress most of us in America have known for so many years,” he said.

Hickenlooper is expected to hold a rally at Civic Center Park on Thursday at 5 p.m.