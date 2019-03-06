



– The Denver International Airport and the Colorado Lottery are teaming up to give passengers a new experience. The Experience Zone is the name of a new space that has been set up at the airport where travelers can buy lottery tickets while waiting for a flight.

It’s located in the A Concourse and includes lounge chairs, charging stations, snacks and two lottery ticket vending machines with all the lottery products.

“We are very, very thrilled to have the opportunity to work with DIA to get this brought to life. It has been a lot of work by a lot of people and we feel very, very happy,” Colorado Lottery Director Tom Seaver said.

Officals say it’s a spot for travelers can relax and “dream of winning big.”