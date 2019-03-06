DENVER (CBS4) — It appears the No Fly Zone is losing another member. In a post on Instagram Wednesday, safety Darian Stewart indicated his tenure with the Broncos is over.

Stewart posted, “It’s time for me to move on and I’m looking forward to the next chapter. I still got a whole lotta left in me so I’ll see y’all real soon.” This means Chris Harris Jr. and Bradley Roby are the lone remaining members of the team’s secondary during Super Bowl 50.

Stewart spent four years with the team and never started less than 13 games in a season. Since joining the Broncos, he’s intercepted nine passes, the same amount has Chris Harris Jr. during that same time frame, and recovered four fumbles. So — as of right now — Justin Simmons and Will Parks are the team’s most notable safeties.

During his four seasons with the Broncos Darian Stewart was top-5 on the team in tackles every year.

Had the 3rd most tackles last season. — Michael Spencer (@MichaelCBS4) March 6, 2019

However, the Broncos could always pick up another safety in free agency which officially begins on March 13.