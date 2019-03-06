  • CBS4On Air

By Eric Christensen
Filed Under:Bradley Roby, Chris Harris Jr., Darian Stewart, Denver Broncos, Justin Simmons, Super Bowl 50, Will Parks

DENVER (CBS4) — It appears the No Fly Zone is losing another member. In a post on Instagram Wednesday, safety Darian Stewart indicated his tenure with the Broncos is over.

Darian Stewart #26 of the Denver Broncos of the Denver Broncos of the Denver Broncos speaks to the media during the Broncos media availability for Super Bowl 50 at the Santa Clara Marriott on February 3, 2016 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Stewart posted, “It’s time for me to move on and I’m looking forward to the next chapter. I still got a whole lotta left in me so I’ll see y’all real soon.” This means Chris Harris Jr. and Bradley Roby are the lone remaining members of the team’s secondary during Super Bowl 50.

Stewart spent four years with the team and never started less than 13 games in a season. Since joining the Broncos, he’s intercepted nine passes, the same amount has Chris Harris Jr. during that same time frame, and recovered four fumbles. So — as of right now — Justin Simmons and Will Parks are the team’s most notable safeties.

However, the Broncos could always pick up another safety in free agency which officially begins on March 13.

