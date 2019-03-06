Filed Under:Aurora Police, Overland High School, Prairie Middle School


AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – School security put Prairie Middle School and Overland High School on lockdown Wednesday. Concerned parents began showing up to the school at around noon.

(credit: CBS)

Aurora police say it started with a treat on Snapchat which indicated a student may have a gun in a restroom.

Police questioned three students. They determined the gun was a toy which investigators later found off school grounds.

