



School security put Prairie Middle School and Overland High School on lockdown Wednesday. Concerned parents began showing up to the school at around noon.

Aurora police say it started with a treat on Snapchat which indicated a student may have a gun in a restroom.

Police questioned three students. They determined the gun was a toy which investigators later found off school grounds.

Safe2Tell

An anonymous way for students, parents, school staff and community members to report concerns regarding their safety or the safety of others.

safe2tell.org

1-877-542-7233